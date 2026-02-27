HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC grants bail to doctor in 2024 Pune Porsche accident case

Fri, 27 February 2026
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to a doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of a 17-year-old boy, accused of crashing a Porsche car into a motorcycle in Pune and killing two persons. 

The incident dates back to May 19, 2024, when the Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. 

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Sassoon General Hospital's former medical superintendent, Dr Ajay Taware, on the ground of parity. 

The court, on February 2, granted bail to three accused in the case, while observing that parents are to be blamed for such incidents involving juveniles as they donot have control over their children. 

Noting that the accused -- Amar Santish Gaikwad (an alleged middleman), Aditya Avinash Sood and Ashish Satish Mittal (the parents of two other juveniles in the car) -- were in custody for 18 months, the bench had granted bail to them. 

On January 23, the top court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Gaikwad, seeking bail in the case. 

Earlier on January 7, the top court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on pleas filed by two other accused, seeking bail. 

Sood (52) and Mittal (37) were arrested on August 19 last year, as their blood samples were used for tests in connection with the two minors who were in the car along with the 17-year-old main accused at the time of the accident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TVK chief Vijay's wife files for divorce, cites alleged affair
LIVE! TVK chief Vijay's wife files for divorce, cites alleged affair

TVK chief Vijay's wife files divorce petition; alleges adultery
TVK chief Vijay's wife files divorce petition; alleges adultery

Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, has filed for divorce, accusing him of an extra-marital affair and mental cruelty. The petition seeks to keep proceedings private and restrain media coverage.

Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed
Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, 'Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban following alleged border attacks, resulting in reported casualties and destruction of Taliban infrastructure.

Why Pakistan Has Launched A War Against Afghanistan
Why Pakistan Has Launched A War Against Afghanistan

'Islamabad feels it has no alternative, but to address the challenges from the Afghan-Taliban through an open war.'

Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared in liquor case; CBI to appeal
Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared in liquor case; CBI to appeal

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an excise policy-related corruption case, citing lacunae in the CBI chargesheet.

