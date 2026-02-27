I challenge Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi: Kejriwal

17:06





Earlier in the day, a city court discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case. Addressing a press conference after getting a clean chit in the case, the AAP chief said that they will file an application in a court for discharge in connection with cases registered by Enforcement Directorate.





"BJP has thrown Delhi into chaos with problems like pollution, polluted Yamuna, damaged roads... I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi and if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," he asserted.





Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said he has earned only honesty and reputation in his entire life, which was being attacked by Modi and Shah through a "fake" liquor scam case. The court has given a historic verdict, he said, adding that the judge showed tremendous courage in passing the order under the existing circumstances when all institutions are under assault. PTI

