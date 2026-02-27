Supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church meets Modi

18:25

Supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi./Courtesy Narendra Modi on X

Supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a discussion with him on a wide range of issues.





President of BJP's Kerala state unit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was also present during the meeting.





"Was honoured to meet His Holiness Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, The Patriarch of Antioch and All The East, and The Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church. We had a great discussion on a wide range of issues," Modi said in a post on 'X'. -- PTI