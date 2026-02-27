HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala files appeal against actor Dileep's acquittal in actress's assault case

Fri, 27 February 2026
17:42
Malayalam cinema star Dileep
The Kerala government on Friday moved an appeal in the Kerala high court challenging the acquittal of Malayalam cinema star Dileep and others in the sensational 2017 actress sexual assault case. 

In its appeal, the state is also seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded to the six people sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case. 

Apart from Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, the trial court had also acquitted three others -- Charley Thomas (A7), Sanil Kumar alias Mesthri Sanil (A9) and Sarath (A15). 

The trial court had convicted the first six accused in the case -- Sunil also known as Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H, and Pradeep. 

The appeal is likely to come up for hearing next week, a state government lawyer said. -- PTI

