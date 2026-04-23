HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If confidence has a face, it is this...

Thu, 23 April 2026
Share:
12:07
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, after casting his vote, urged people to exercise this democratic right, stating that it is a "banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu"

In a post on X, Stalin highlighted the necessity to cast vote, which, he said, will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu. He urged people to vote to protect the ideals of the constitution, democracy and secularism.

"Do not fail to cast your vote for the development of Tamil Nadu! I have cast my vote in the 2026 Assembly elections. Let all the great voters of Tamil Nadu without fail fulfil their democratic duty," he said.

"Today, what you are going to give is not just a vote; it is the banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu! Your vote is what will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu. May your vote be in a way that protects the lofty ideals of the Constitution--Democracy, Secularism, State Rights, Equality, Social Justice!" he added.

Along with CM Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No plan yet to raise petrol, diesel prices: Oil Ministry
LIVE! No plan yet to raise petrol, diesel prices: Oil Ministry

EVM glitches, violence disrupt voting in West Bengal
EVM glitches, violence disrupt voting in West Bengal

The first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections was disrupted by EVM glitches and overnight violence in several districts. Polling was halted or delayed at multiple booths due to malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines. Incidents...

India is a tough nut to crack: Trump's trade representative
India is a tough nut to crack: Trump's trade representative

A US trade representative described India as a 'tough nut to crack' during trade agreement negotiations in Washington, highlighting India's protection of its agricultural markets and the ongoing discussions on specific commodities.

All views welcome except from WhatsApp university: SC
All views welcome except from WhatsApp university: SC

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the use of information from 'WhatsApp University' as evidence in a case concerning religious freedom and discrimination against women at religious sites, including the Sabarimala Temple.

Iran: Why Trump Must Take A Leap Of Faith
Iran: Why Trump Must Take A Leap Of Faith

There are enough people at the top decision-making level in Tehran who are still willing to negotiate, provided Trump can create the right setting for the negotiation to acquire a dynamic of its own, points out Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO