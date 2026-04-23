If confidence has a face, it is this...

12:07

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, after casting his vote, urged people to exercise this democratic right, stating that it is a "banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu"



In a post on X, Stalin highlighted the necessity to cast vote, which, he said, will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu. He urged people to vote to protect the ideals of the constitution, democracy and secularism.



"Do not fail to cast your vote for the development of Tamil Nadu! I have cast my vote in the 2026 Assembly elections. Let all the great voters of Tamil Nadu without fail fulfil their democratic duty," he said.



"Today, what you are going to give is not just a vote; it is the banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu! Your vote is what will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu. May your vote be in a way that protects the lofty ideals of the Constitution--Democracy, Secularism, State Rights, Equality, Social Justice!" he added.



Along with CM Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday.



Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time." -- ANI