Modi arrives in Netherlands on second leg of his five-nation tour

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Friday/Courtesy X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday on the second leg of his five-nation tour, during which he will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence and renewable energy.



The prime minister arrived in the Netherlands after a brief stopover of around two-and-a-half hours in the UAE, where he held talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.



Modi's visit to the European nation from May 15 to 17 is his second trip to the country after his 2017 visit and comes at what officials described as an "important juncture" in India-Netherlands ties.



During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with PM Jetten and will also meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.



Modi is also expected to address the Indian community and interact with leading Dutch business leaders during the visit.



MEA officials said the visit carries a "rich and substantive agenda" and is expected to consolidate the strategic dimensions of the partnership that have emerged through sustained engagement between the two countries.



India and the Netherlands have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years beyond traditional sectors such as trade, investment and the priority areas of water, agriculture and health.



The partnership has grown in strategic sectors, including technology, innovation, defence, security, semiconductors, renewable energy, education and the maritime domain, the MEA said.



The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade valued at $27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India's fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment amounting to $55.6 billion, officials said. -- PTI