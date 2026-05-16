Israel, Lebanon agree on 45-day ceasefire extension: US

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The US State Department on Friday (local time) informed that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasfire for the next 45 days amidst the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, as per Al Jazeera.



US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott described the peace talks, which concluded in Washington on Friday, as "highly productive" and stressed that the political negotiations would continue on June 2 and 3. Meanwhile, a "security track" would begin at Pentagon on May 29, which will involve the presence of both officials from Israel and Lebanon.



"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," Pigott said as per Al Jazeera.



This comes after Israel killed seven people in South Lebanon on Friday in fresh attacks, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Lebanese state media. As per the country's health ministry, a total of 2,951 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2.



However, amidst the ongoing peace talks, Hezbollah on Wednesday (local time) carried out 17 operations targeting Israeli military positions, forces and vehicles in southern Lebanon, according to Iranian state media Press TV.



Press TV reported that the operations included eight drone strikes, five missile or rocket attacks, one artillery strike, and one guided missile launch. -- ANI