India can play 'greater role' in West Asia peace: Araghchi

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi/@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Highlighting New Delhi's growing influence as a global peacemaker, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday asserted that India can play a "greater role" in de-escalating the volatile situation in West Asia.



Addressing a press conference in the national capital following a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers, Araghchi made it clear that Tehran sees no future in armed conflict.



He stated that there is no military solution to the current crisis and that a "negotiated settlement" remains the only viable path forward.



Underscoring Tehran's openness to Indian mediation, he remarked, "We will welcome any constructive role by India."



This outreach comes as West Asia remains locked in a cold, precarious stalemate following the eruption of hostilities on February 28, which pitted the combined forces of the United States and Israel against Iran.



Although a fragile ceasefire currently holds, the region is defined by a high-stakes maritime tug-of-war within the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



This vital artery of global commerce has become the primary battleground of a shifting energy war.



In a bid to cripple Tehran's economic lifeline, the US has enforced a stringent naval blockade designed to choke off Iranian petroleum exports.



In a retaliatory display of brinkmanship, Iran has imposed its own severe restrictions, partially shuttering the shipping lane to global traffic. -- ANI