LIVE! Ex-Prez Kovind chief guest at RSS's Vijayadashami event

Ex-Prez Kovind chief guest at RSS's Vijayadashami event

Mon, 22 September 2025
18:13
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will mark its centenary year with events beginning from Vijayadashami on October 2, which will include an address by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in the presence of former President Ramnath Kovind who will be the chief guest. 

Events to commemorate 100 years of the outfit will take place till Vijayadashami in 2026, RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said at a press conference in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, on Monday. 

"On October 2, former President of India Ramnath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami programme and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address swayamsevaks across the world. Bajaj Finserv chairperson Sanjiv Bajaj, Deccan Industries' KV Kartik and Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita are the special invitees at the programme," Ambekar said. 

Guests from Ghana, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, UK and USA will also take part in the October 2 programme, which will be covered by foreign media, he said, adding that there is tremendous enthusiasm among RSS workers for the centenary year celebrations that will be held nationwide.

