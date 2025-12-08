HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goa govt seals 2 properties belonging to club chain

Mon, 08 December 2025
Share:
10:59
image
The Goa government has intensified its crackdown on the controversial Romeo Lane club chain after a deadly fire at one of its outlets claimed 25 lives, officials said on Monday. 

Two other properties of the hospitality company in Goa have been sealed, they said. 

A state police team also left for Delhi on Sunday to search for the property promoters -- Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra -- against whom a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, they said. 

Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub at Arpora in North Goa, caught fire late Saturday night, killing 25 persons, the majority of whom were their staffers, they said. 

The Anjuna police in Goa have arrested the club's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur. 

The North Goa district administration has sealed a beach shack and another club, both part of the Romeo Lane chain, located at Vagator and Assagao, respectively, an official said. 

Action has been initiated against both properties as they were involved in disputes, the official said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo crisis enters day 7; over 300 flights cancelled
LIVE! IndiGo crisis enters day 7; over 300 flights cancelled

'Biggest Meltdown In Indian Aviation History'
'Biggest Meltdown In Indian Aviation History'

'It has got to be the biggest error in aviation. If it is the biggest error, then all those individuals in positions of power should be removed because they have caused the biggest meltdown in Indian aviation history.'

What caused blaze at Goa nightclub? CM answers
What caused blaze at Goa nightclub? CM answers

A preliminary inquiry suggests electric firecrackers caused a devastating nightclub fire in Goa, resulting in 25 deaths. The incident has exposed illegalities and lax enforcement of safety rules.

The Police Constable Who Will Be An IAF Pilot
The Police Constable Who Will Be An IAF Pilot

Police Constable Gursimran Bains will join the Air Force Academy to train as a military pilot next year.

6 killed as car falls into 600-foot gorge in Maha's Nashik
6 killed as car falls into 600-foot gorge in Maha's Nashik

The incident took place at 4pm and the deceased are from Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, the official added.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO