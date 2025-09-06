RIL leads; Bajaj Finance posts biggest weekly gain in market cap

17:01

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) retained the top spot on the BSE market-capitalisation chart as of September 5, 2025, with a valuation of Rs 18.59 lakh crore, adding Rs 23,343.51 crore over the week.



HDFC Bank followed at Rs 14.78 lakh crore, up by Rs 17,580.42 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped to third with Rs 11.02 lakh crore after losing Rs 13,007.02 crore.



Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank rounded out the top five, while State Bank of India (SBI) gained Rs 4,246.09 crore to stay ahead of Hindustan Unilever.



Infosys saw a sharp decline of Rs 10,427.47 crore, while Bajaj Finance emerged as the week's biggest gainer, adding Rs 37,960.96 crore to touch Rs 5.83 lakh crore.



Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also climbed, gaining Rs 15,559.49 crore to close at Rs 5.54 lakh crore in market cap.