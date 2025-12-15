HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dense fog grips Delhi; air travel advisory issued

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
09:09
image
Dense fog enveloped Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday morning, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for fog in the national capital and advised people to remain cautious while travelling. 

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data. Air quality in the city deteriorated sharply, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) entering the 'Severe Plus' category. The overall AQI crossed 450, while Ashok Vihar recorded the maximum reading of 500 in the early hours, as per official data.

Airlines also cautioned passengers about possible delays.

In an advisory on X, Delhi Airport said flight operations may be impacted due to dense fog and urged travellers to check flight status with their respective airlines.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt likely to bring bill to repeal MGNREGA
LIVE! Govt likely to bring bill to repeal MGNREGA

Dense fog blankets Delhi; air travel advisory issued
Dense fog blankets Delhi; air travel advisory issued

Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on
Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on

The death toll from the shooting targeting the Jewish community celebrating the first day of Hanukkah at Australia's Bondi Beach has risen to 16, while at least 40 people remain hospitalised, New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed on...

Nitin Nabin Was 7 Weeks Old When BJP Was Formed
Nitin Nabin Was 7 Weeks Old When BJP Was Formed

BJP sources said the formal process to elect current party President J P Nadda's successor will begin in mid-January, following Makar Sankranti, with Nitin Nabin expected to be the frontrunner to file his nomination.

Assam Bans Jihadi Digital Content
Assam Bans Jihadi Digital Content

Officials said the digital ban was intended to disrupt ideological channels that facilitate cross-border radicalisation, particularly in areas where socio-economic vulnerabilities are exploited by extremist networks.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO