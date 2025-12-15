Dense fog grips Delhi; air travel advisory issued

09:09

Dense fog enveloped Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday morning, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters, officials said.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for fog in the national capital and advised people to remain cautious while travelling.





The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data. Air quality in the city deteriorated sharply, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) entering the 'Severe Plus' category. The overall AQI crossed 450, while Ashok Vihar recorded the maximum reading of 500 in the early hours, as per official data.





Airlines also cautioned passengers about possible delays.





In an advisory on X, Delhi Airport said flight operations may be impacted due to dense fog and urged travellers to check flight status with their respective airlines. -- Agencies