Pahalgam attack: NIA to file charge sheet today

Mon, 15 December 2025
08:32
image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a charge sheet on Monday in the Pahalgam terror attack case, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists, officials said.

NIA investigations had found direct involvement of three terrorists in the April 22 terror attack. The anti-terror probe agency will present a charge sheet before a NIA special court in Jammu on Monday, officials added.

In June, the NIA had arrested two men for harbouring the three Pakistan-
based terrorists, who were killed by the armed forces in July.

The arrested duo -- Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Pahalgam -- disclosed the identities of the three assailants as Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). 

The two men provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, NIA officials had said.

The three LeT terrorists, who were killed in the July 28 encounter code-named 'Operation Mahadev' on the outskirts of Srinagar, had been hiding in the Dachigam-Harwan forest belt since the attack, they said.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the name 'Operation Sindoor'.

The operation targeted nine sites, including the headquarters and training centres of LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on
Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on

The death toll from the shooting targeting the Jewish community celebrating the first day of Hanukkah at Australia's Bondi Beach has risen to 16, while at least 40 people remain hospitalised, New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed on...

Nitin Nabin Was 7 Weeks Old When BJP Was Formed
Nitin Nabin Was 7 Weeks Old When BJP Was Formed

BJP sources said the formal process to elect current party President J P Nadda's successor will begin in mid-January, following Makar Sankranti, with Nitin Nabin expected to be the frontrunner to file his nomination.

Assam Bans Jihadi Digital Content
Assam Bans Jihadi Digital Content

Officials said the digital ban was intended to disrupt ideological channels that facilitate cross-border radicalisation, particularly in areas where socio-economic vulnerabilities are exploited by extremist networks.

Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar, NCP skip again
Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar, NCP skip again

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde and other legislators of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena visited the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar in Nagpur. NCP legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister...

