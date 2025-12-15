HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi embarks on three-nation visit

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
09:49
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman -- countries which enjoy civilizational ties and exceptional bilateral relations with India.

"First, I will be visiting Jordan, on the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. This historic visit will mark 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries," the prime minister said in his departure statement.

Modi will hold detailed discussions with Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, and will also meet Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah.

In his first visit to Ethiopia, the prime minister will address the Joint Session of Parliament and share his thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.

The prime minister will also hold discussions with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and meet the Indian diaspora.

"On the final leg of my journey, I will visit the Sultanate of Oman. My visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Oman," Modi said.

In Muscat, the prime minister will hold discussions with the Sultan of Oman on strengthening the Strategic Partnership as well as a strong commercial and economic relationship.

"I will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, which has contributed immensely to the country's development and in enhancing our partnership," Modi said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt likely to bring bill to repeal MGNREGA
LIVE! Govt likely to bring bill to repeal MGNREGA

Dense fog blankets Delhi; air travel advisory issued
Dense fog blankets Delhi; air travel advisory issued

Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on
Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on

The death toll from the shooting targeting the Jewish community celebrating the first day of Hanukkah at Australia's Bondi Beach has risen to 16, while at least 40 people remain hospitalised, New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed on...

Nitin Nabin Was 7 Weeks Old When BJP Was Formed
Nitin Nabin Was 7 Weeks Old When BJP Was Formed

BJP sources said the formal process to elect current party President J P Nadda's successor will begin in mid-January, following Makar Sankranti, with Nitin Nabin expected to be the frontrunner to file his nomination.

Assam Bans Jihadi Digital Content
Assam Bans Jihadi Digital Content

Officials said the digital ban was intended to disrupt ideological channels that facilitate cross-border radicalisation, particularly in areas where socio-economic vulnerabilities are exploited by extremist networks.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO