Modi embarks on three-nation visit

09:49

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman -- countries which enjoy civilizational ties and exceptional bilateral relations with India.





"First, I will be visiting Jordan, on the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. This historic visit will mark 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries," the prime minister said in his departure statement.





Modi will hold detailed discussions with Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, and will also meet Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah.





In his first visit to Ethiopia, the prime minister will address the Joint Session of Parliament and share his thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.





The prime minister will also hold discussions with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and meet the Indian diaspora.





"On the final leg of my journey, I will visit the Sultanate of Oman. My visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Oman," Modi said.





In Muscat, the prime minister will hold discussions with the Sultan of Oman on strengthening the Strategic Partnership as well as a strong commercial and economic relationship.





"I will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, which has contributed immensely to the country's development and in enhancing our partnership," Modi said. -- PTI