Fully...: Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark

10:10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to United States President Donald Trump's "always be friends" remark, saying he "fully reciprocates his sentiments".





Modi said India and the US have a "very positive" global strategic partnership.





"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi wrote on X.





On Friday, Trump called India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and Modi would "always be friends". However, he expressed displeasure over what Modi is "doing" at the moment - possibly indirectly referring to India's Russian oil imports.





"I'll always be friends with PM Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," Trump said.