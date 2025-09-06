HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fully...: Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark

Sat, 06 September 2025
Share:
10:10
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to United States President Donald Trump's "always be friends" remark, saying he "fully reciprocates his sentiments". 

Modi said India and the US have a "very positive" global strategic partnership.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi wrote on X.

On Friday, Trump called India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and Modi would "always be friends". However, he expressed displeasure over what Modi is "doing" at the moment - possibly indirectly referring to India's Russian oil imports.

"I'll always be friends with PM Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," Trump said.

TOP STORIES

Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row
Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he deeply appreciates President Donald Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations.

LIVE! Man who sent '34 bombs, RDX' threat arrested in Noida
LIVE! Man who sent '34 bombs, RDX' threat arrested in Noida

I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump
I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump

Trump also said he is "very disappointed" that India would be buying "so much oil" from Russia.

Pakistan says India shared flood information, but...
Pakistan says India shared flood information, but...

Pakistan has urged India to fully adhere to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), expressing concerns about the level of detail in flood information shared through diplomatic channels.

Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US
Trump tantrum effect? Modi to skip UNGA session in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV