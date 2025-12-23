HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Outward Remittances Slipped In Oct

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
09:35
image
Outward remittances under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) slipped 1.81 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in October 2025 to $2.36 billion from $2.40 billion in the year-ago period due to moderation in remittances for overseas travel and education.

However, the rise in overseas investment bucked the trend.

In the April-October period of FY26, Indians remitted $17.2 billion overseas, compared to $18 billion in the same period a year ago, the latest data in the RBI's bulletin showed.

According to the LRS scheme introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 each financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both.

The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with prevailing macro and microeconomic conditions.

According to the data, international travel, which accounted for close to 60 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme, slipped 7.02 per cent YoY to $1.35 billion compared to $1.45 billion in the same period of FY25.

Remittances for overseas education dropped by 26.19 per cent YoY to $163.3 million from $221.18 million last year.

Remittances for investment in equity and debt rose by 83 per cent YoY to $273.09 million from $149.34 million.

Remittances for purchase of immovable property were up by 78.8 per cent YoY to $44.64 million, and for deposits they rose by 20.7 per cent YoY to $47.16 million.

In October, outward remittances under maintenance of close relatives slipped by 3.5 per cent to $273.86 million from $283.75 million., while remittances for gifts fell to $197.53 million from $216.3 million.

Similarly, the amount remitted for medical treatment declined marginally to $5.04 million during the period under consideration.

-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's killing
LIVE! UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's killing

UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder

A few days later, on December 15, police recovered a mutilated body from a drain near the Eidgah area. The body was missing the head, hands and legs.

Odisha Gives MLAs A 200% Pay Hike
Odisha Gives MLAs A 200% Pay Hike

In terms of MLA salaries, Odisha is followed by Telangana (about Rs 2.7 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 2.6 lakh), Manipur (Rs 2.5 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 2.4 lakh).

Rajasthan panchayat bans camera phones for daughters-in-law
Rajasthan panchayat bans camera phones for daughters-in-law

A village panchayat in Rajasthan's Jalore district has prohibited daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages from using phones with cameras starting January 26. The decision was made to protect children's eyesight and prevent...

Bangladesh suspends visa services in India
Bangladesh suspends visa services in India

Bangladesh has suspended visa services in its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura following protests. The decision comes amid rising tensions and unrest in Bangladesh, with some protesters targeting India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO