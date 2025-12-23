HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhiites wake up to hazardous air, AQI crosses 400

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
10:38
image
Delhi woke up to choking air on Tuesday morning as thick fog and haze engulfed the city, with AQI levels crossing 400 (severe category) at 27 monitoring stations and several others slipping into the 'severe plus' range, exposing residents to extremely hazardous pollution.
   
At 9 am on Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 415, slipping from the 'very poor' category a day earlier, as pollution levels continued their upward climb, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Out of 40 monitoring stations, 27 recorded severe air quality with AQI readings above 400, a level known to have serious health impacts.
 
Five stations were in the 'severe plus' category with AQI readings above 450, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 470, Nehru Nagar (463), Okhla (459), Mundka (459) and Sirifort (450), as per data from the CPCB's SAMEER app.
 
According to the CPCB standards, an AQI from 0-?50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-?200 'moderate', 201-?300 'poor', 301-?400 'very poor', and 401-?500 'severe'.
 
On the weather front, dense fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, with Palam recording 50 metres visibility under dense fog conditions with west-southwesterly winds at 5 kmph at 8 am, while Safdarjung reported 100 metres visibility with calm winds at the same time.
 
Visibility improved slightly by 8.30 am, with Palam recording 100 metres visibility under dense fog with west-southwesterly winds at 5 kmph and Safdarjung reporting 150 metres visibility with calm winds. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhiites wake up to hazardous air, AQI crosses 400
LIVE! Delhiites wake up to hazardous air, AQI crosses 400

UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's lynching
UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's lynching

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence in Bangladesh, including the lynching of a Hindu man. The UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has also expressed concern over the killing of a protest leader.

Bangladesh suspends visa services in India
Bangladesh suspends visa services in India

Bangladesh has suspended visa services in its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura following protests. The decision comes amid rising tensions and unrest in Bangladesh, with some protesters targeting India.

UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder

A few days later, on December 15, police recovered a mutilated body from a drain near the Eidgah area. The body was missing the head, hands and legs.

Odisha Gives MLAs A 200% Pay Hike
Odisha Gives MLAs A 200% Pay Hike

In terms of MLA salaries, Odisha is followed by Telangana (about Rs 2.7 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 2.6 lakh), Manipur (Rs 2.5 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 2.4 lakh).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO