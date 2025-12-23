HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Net FDI Hit $6.2 Bn In April-October

Tue, 23 December 2025
Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country nearly doubled to $6.2 billion during April-October from $3.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, chiefly on account of a decline in repatriation despite a rise in outward FDI. 

During this period, FDI remained higher than last year both in gross and net terms.

Gross inward FDI was marginally up to $58.3 billion during April-October from $50.5 billion a year ago.  It remained steady in October with Singapore, Mauritius and the United States accounting for more than 70 per cent of the total, according to the RBIs latest Monthly Bulletin.

In April-October this financial year, repatriation dropped to $31.65 billion from $33.2 billion a year ago while outward FDI rose to $20.5 billion from $14.06 billion.

According to the State of the Economy report, more than 60 per cent of FDI inflows were in financial services, followed by manufacturing, electricity, and communication services.

However, net FDI was negative in October, mainly due to high repatriation and outward FDI.

Repatriation was marginally down at nearly $5 billion in October compared to $5.4 billion in the same month a year ago, while outward FDI increased to $3.90 billion from $1.89 billion in October last year.

'The key destinations for outward FDI were Singapore, followed by the US and the UAE, together accounting for more than half of total outward FDI. Sector-specific breakdown suggests that around 90 per cent of outward FDI was in financial, insurance, and business services, followed by wholesale, retail trade and manufacturing,' the report said. 

-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

