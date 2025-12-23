HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's killing

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
09:58
image
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence in Bangladesh, including the lynching of a Hindu man in the country.

"Yes, we're very concerned about the violence that we've seen in Bangladesh," Stphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

He was responding to a question on the Secretary-General's response to the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and especially the lynchings of Hindus in the last few days.

"Whether it's in Bangladesh or any other country, people who don't belong to the majority' need to feel safe, and all Bangladeshis need to feel safe. And we're confident that the Government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe, Dujarric said.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh last week.

Two more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with Das's lynching. With the latest arrests, 12 people have been held for their alleged involvement in the murder, The Daily Star newspaper reported, quoting police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sources. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's killing
LIVE! UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's killing

UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder

A few days later, on December 15, police recovered a mutilated body from a drain near the Eidgah area. The body was missing the head, hands and legs.

Odisha Gives MLAs A 200% Pay Hike
Odisha Gives MLAs A 200% Pay Hike

In terms of MLA salaries, Odisha is followed by Telangana (about Rs 2.7 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 2.6 lakh), Manipur (Rs 2.5 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 2.4 lakh).

Rajasthan panchayat bans camera phones for daughters-in-law
Rajasthan panchayat bans camera phones for daughters-in-law

A village panchayat in Rajasthan's Jalore district has prohibited daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages from using phones with cameras starting January 26. The decision was made to protect children's eyesight and prevent...

Bangladesh suspends visa services in India
Bangladesh suspends visa services in India

Bangladesh has suspended visa services in its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura following protests. The decision comes amid rising tensions and unrest in Bangladesh, with some protesters targeting India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO