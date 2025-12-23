Pune land deal: Parth Pawar's firm files civil suit seeking cancellation of sale deed

10:54

Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm co-partnered by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth, has filed a civil suit against Sheetal Tejwani, the power of attorney holder of the Mundhwa land, seeking cancellation of the sale deed.





Digvijay Patil, a partner in the firm, has filed the suit in a court in Pune under Section 31 (cancellation of a written document, such as a sale deed or contract) of the Specific Relief Act, 1963.





According to the court documents, the matter is scheduled for a hearing on January 15, 2026.





The sale of 40 acres of land in the upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises came under scrutiny last month after it was found that the plot belongs to the government and could not be sold. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.





Tejwani, who held power of attorney for 272 'original watandars' of the land, allegedly executed the sale deed and sold the property to Amadea Enterprises LLP despite knowing that the land belonged to the government and could not be sold.





Sub-registrar Ravindra Taru allegedly facilitated the sale deed.





Officials of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) registered an FIR against Digvijay Patil, Tejwani and Taru for allegedly evading stamp duty. Parth Pawar, a majority partner in Amadea Enterprises, has not been named in the FIR.





In a related case, the district administration also registered a case against Patil, Tejwani and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole for allegedly executing the sale deed. The FIR was registered with the Khadak police station and is currently being probed by the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).





While the EOW arrested Tejwani last month, and she is in the custody of Bavdhan police of Pimpri Chinchwad, Taru was arrested by Bavdhan police. -- PTI