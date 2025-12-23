Dry Gujarat eases liquor consumption rules at GIFT City

08:44

Any person from outside Gujarat or India can now consume liquor at designated hotels or restaurants in GIFT City, a global finance centre in Gandhinagar, by showing a photo ID card, as per changes made to alcohol rules at the hub by the state government.





The government has introduced major changes to liquor rules at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), doing away with the norm of obtaining a permit for alcohol consumption.





The state home department has announced the changes through a gazette notification on December 20, further easing liquor consumption rules at GIFT City.





Gujarat is a "dry" state where the manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor are prohibited. However, the government made an exemption for GIFT City in 2023, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol in the central business district with some conditions.





According to the latest notification, any "external person" who is not from Gujarat or a foreign national can now consume liquor at designated facilities at GIFT City by showing his or her valid photo ID card.





This new rule discards the previous condition, wherein such "external persons" had to get temporary permits.





Another change brought in by the home department pertains to the place where liquor can be served and consumed. Earlier, liquor consumption was allowed only at designated wine and dine areas of hotels or restaurants that have permission to sell liquor inside GIFT City.





Now, liquor can be consumed in other areas as well, such as lawns, poolside and terraces.





As per the notification, any person coming for food is allowed to sit in the wine and dine area of a restaurant.





Employees of GIFT City, who have a "Liquor Access Permit", can host up to 25 visitors at a time at designated places, and visitors would get "temporary permits" provided that the host employee accompanies them, the notification stated. -- PTI