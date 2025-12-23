NRI Deposit Inflows At $8.3 Bn

09:51

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated to $8.3 billion during the AprilOctober of FY26 period from $11.9 billion year-on-year, RBI data showed.





This decline was due to reduced inflows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits.





According to the data, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $168.78 billion at the end of October 2025, down from $162.69 billion a year ago.





NRI deposit schemes include Foreign Currency Non-Resident deposits, Non-Resident External deposits, and Non-Resident Ordinary deposits.





Nearly $1.6 billion flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in AprilOctober, down from $6.1 billion Y-o-Y.





The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $31.88 billion at the end of October 2025.





Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $3.9 billion in AprilOctober of FY26 compared to $3 billion in AprilOctober of FY25 . Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $100.98 billion in October 2025.





-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard