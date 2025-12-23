HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NRI Deposit Inflows At $8.3 Bn

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
09:51
image
The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated to $8.3 billion during the AprilOctober of FY26 period from $11.9 billion year-on-year, RBI data showed.

This decline was due to reduced inflows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits.

According to the data, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $168.78 billion at the end of October 2025, down from $162.69 billion a year ago.

NRI deposit schemes include Foreign Currency Non-Resident deposits, Non-Resident External deposits, and Non-Resident Ordinary deposits.

Nearly $1.6 billion flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in AprilOctober, down from $6.1 billion Y-o-Y.

The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $31.88 billion at the end of October 2025.    

Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $3.9 billion in AprilOctober of FY26 compared to $3 billion in AprilOctober of FY25 . Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $100.98 billion in October 2025.

-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's killing
LIVE! UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's killing

UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder

A few days later, on December 15, police recovered a mutilated body from a drain near the Eidgah area. The body was missing the head, hands and legs.

Odisha Gives MLAs A 200% Pay Hike
Odisha Gives MLAs A 200% Pay Hike

In terms of MLA salaries, Odisha is followed by Telangana (about Rs 2.7 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 2.6 lakh), Manipur (Rs 2.5 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 2.4 lakh).

Rajasthan panchayat bans camera phones for daughters-in-law
Rajasthan panchayat bans camera phones for daughters-in-law

A village panchayat in Rajasthan's Jalore district has prohibited daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages from using phones with cameras starting January 26. The decision was made to protect children's eyesight and prevent...

Bangladesh suspends visa services in India
Bangladesh suspends visa services in India

Bangladesh has suspended visa services in its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura following protests. The decision comes amid rising tensions and unrest in Bangladesh, with some protesters targeting India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO