NIA DG Sadanand Date repatriated to parent cadre Maharashtra

Tue, 23 December 2025
11:05
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the premature repatriation of NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date to his parent cadre Maharashtra, a government order said on Monday.
   
Date, a 1990-batch officer, hailed as a 26/11 hero, is the frontrunner to be the Maharashtra DGP as incumbent Rashmi Shukla's tenure is coming to an end on December 31.
 
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Shri Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS MH (1990) DG, NIA to his parent cadre with immediate effect," the order said. -- PTI

