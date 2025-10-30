Will Samrat Choudhary be Bihar CM? Shah says, 'PM will...'

16:59





"As Samrat Choudhary said in his speech, he was born here. We convinced the local JD(U) MLA Rajeev Singh to give up his sitting seat in favour of Samrat Choudhary. Folks of Tarapur, people in other places request us to get a ministerial berth for their MLAs. Your MLA is a readymade Deputy CM," Shah said.





"Please vote for him and ensure his victory. In days to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to make him a big man, a very big man," added Shah, who is widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist. The remarks are likely to trigger fresh speculations about the NDA in poll-bound Bihar, where the Opposition has been claiming that the BJP has made up its mind to do away with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, and have its own nominee in the top seat of power.





Notably, Bihar is the only Hindi heartland state in the country where the BJP has not been able to head the government so far. Samrat Choudhary, who was formerly with JD(U) as well as the RJD, the main opposition party, has had a meteoric rise since he joined the BJP less than a decade ago.





His rise to prominence has been seen as a part of the BJP's strategy to reach out to the Kushwaha community, the most populous among the OBCs after Yadavs, who are largely RJD supporters. Choudhary is currently enjoying his second consecutive term as a member of the legislative council. He is contesting a direct election after a decade. PTI

