HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM's big reveal at Bihar rally: 'Nitish Kumar will...'

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
14:41
File pic
File pic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the "NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar" will break all previous electoral records in the Bihar Assembly polls, while taking a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, which he said was led by "people out on bail". Addressing his maiden election rally in the poll-bound state, the PM asked the crowds to switch on the lights of their mobile phones, and in a dig at the RJD, said, "When all people have access to such modern gadgets, there is no need for the lantern". 

Showering praise on Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and seeks a fifth consecutive term in office, Modi alleged, "He came to power in 2005, but nearly a decade of his tenure was hampered by a hostile Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, which was constantly blackmailed by the RJD that it would withdraw support if cooperation was extended to the NDA government in Bihar.

The PM added, "The central assistance extended to Bihar in the last 11 years is three times what the state had received from the previous government. The state has turned the corner. It is now exporting fish, a far cry from the days when it was dependent on other states for its own needs. Makhana, which is a famous produce of Bihar, has access to markets far and wide". "Bihar is now an attractive investment destination. I foresee a future in which every district will be teeming with startups of local youths", the PM added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India, US very near to a trade deal'
LIVE! 'India, US very near to a trade deal'

Bus fire: Sleeping passengers charred beyond recognition
Bus fire: Sleeping passengers charred beyond recognition

For many passengers killed in a fire in the ill-fated private bus in this district on Friday, death struck without a warning.

Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi

A BCCI official visited the ACC headquarters in Dubai last week and asked about the silverware, who was informed by the staff that the trophy was moved to a different location in Abu Dhabi.

Satara woman doctor ends life, alleges rape by cops
Satara woman doctor ends life, alleges rape by cops

A woman doctor of a government hospital allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday.

Modi on stage, Nitish Kumar 'accepts mistake'
Modi on stage, Nitish Kumar 'accepts mistake'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Narendra Modi government's support for the state's progress and urged voters to support the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections. He also criticized Lalu Prasad's governance and dynastic...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO