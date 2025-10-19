HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
RJD women's wing chief to fight against party candidate

Sun, 19 October 2025
20:52
RJD women's wing state president Ritu Jaiswal (left)/Courtesy Facebook
Rashtriya Janata Dal women's wing state president Ritu Jaiswal on Sunday announced that she will be contesting the Parihar assembly seat in Bihar as an Independent candidate in protest against the party giving a ticket to her detractor. 

In a Facebook post, she voiced anguish that the ticket has gone to the "daughter-in-law of Ram Chandra Purve", a former state president of the RJD, whose "betrayal", she blamed, for her defeat from the seat in 2020, by a margin of less than 2,000 votes. 

"I am going to file nomination papers tomorrow as an Independent candidate. The party has signalled that it was willing to accommodate me in another constituency. But that would be a deal against my conscience", said the 48-year-old, who had started off as an educated Panchayat Mukhiya. 

Married to a former civil servant Arun Kumar, who gave up a lucrative career to get elected as the Mukhiya of the same Singjvahini Panchayat of Sitamarhi that was previously headed by the wife, Jaiswal had also contested the Lok Sabha polls last year from Sheohar constituency, where she lost by a margin of less than 30,000 votes to Lovely Anand of JD-U. -- PTI

