HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal: Hundreds offer Friday prayers at 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque site

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
20:38
A poster of Babri Masjid is displayed at the site where foundation stone is being laid./ANI Photo
A poster of Babri Masjid is displayed at the site where foundation stone is being laid./ANI Photo
Hundreds of people offered Friday prayers at the site of the proposed 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. 

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation for the mosque at Beldanga on December 6, the day Ayodhya's Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992. 

From early morning, people from surrounding villages began streaming into the fields leading to the site. 

As the prayer time approached, organisers used loudspeakers to guide the swelling crowds, with visuals showing long lines of worshippers walking through the fields to reach the open-air prayer ground. 

Kabir, who was expelled from the TMC last week, joined the congregation amid heightened security arrangements prompted by existing tensions in the area. 

Police deployment was increased to prevent any untoward incident, officials said. 

Organisers said preparations were made to serve food to around 1,000 people, though the turnout far exceeded that. 

Volunteers from neighbouring Plassey arranged a massive cooking setup, using nearly 1.5 quintals of rice to prepare khichdi for the gathering. 

"We are doing this for 'sawab' (spiritual merit). We don't know how many people will come, but feeding them is a blessing," a member of the food preparation committee told reporters. 

A large amount of donations has been made for the construction of the mosque modelled on Babri Masjid since Kabir laid the foundation of the structure. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ahmedabad hotel fire: 35 rescued, no casualties
LIVE! Ahmedabad hotel fire: 35 rescued, no casualties

Zubeen's secy, fest organiser among 4 booked for murder
Zubeen's secy, fest organiser among 4 booked for murder

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to that country to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

'Shivakumar will become Karnataka CM next month'
'Shivakumar will become Karnataka CM next month'

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that D K Shivakumar will become the chief minister after the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. The statement comes amid speculation of a power tussle within the ruling party...

Ozempic launched in India, priced at Rs 2,200 per week
Ozempic launched in India, priced at Rs 2,200 per week

Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk on Friday launched its blockbuster type 2 diabetes treatment injection Ozempic, globally popular for its weight-loss benefits.

Wanted criminal comes home to fill SIR form, arrested
Wanted criminal comes home to fill SIR form, arrested

A notorious criminal with over 100 offenses, including murder, was arrested in Indore while attempting to register to vote. Abdul Rashid, also known as Talwar Singh, was wanted in multiple cases in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO