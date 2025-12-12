Bengal: Hundreds offer Friday prayers at 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque site

20:38

A poster of Babri Masjid is displayed at the site where foundation stone is being laid./ANI Photo





Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation for the mosque at Beldanga on December 6, the day Ayodhya's Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.





From early morning, people from surrounding villages began streaming into the fields leading to the site.





As the prayer time approached, organisers used loudspeakers to guide the swelling crowds, with visuals showing long lines of worshippers walking through the fields to reach the open-air prayer ground.





Kabir, who was expelled from the TMC last week, joined the congregation amid heightened security arrangements prompted by existing tensions in the area.





Police deployment was increased to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.





Organisers said preparations were made to serve food to around 1,000 people, though the turnout far exceeded that.





Volunteers from neighbouring Plassey arranged a massive cooking setup, using nearly 1.5 quintals of rice to prepare khichdi for the gathering.





"We are doing this for 'sawab' (spiritual merit). We don't know how many people will come, but feeding them is a blessing," a member of the food preparation committee told reporters.





A large amount of donations has been made for the construction of the mosque modelled on Babri Masjid since Kabir laid the foundation of the structure. -- PTI

