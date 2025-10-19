HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dhanteras shines: Jewellery sales hit Rs 85K cr, to cross Rs 1 lakh cr by Diwali

Sun, 19 October 2025
Jewellery markets across India witnessed a glittering Dhanteras this year, with robust demand driving sales to an estimated Rs 85,000 crore over two days, according to the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde said, "Across India, approximately 50 to 60 tonnes of jewellery were sold over the two days of Dhanteras, amounting to nearly Rs 85k crore. The response has been fantastic, with all categories of jewellery witnessing strong demand. In terms of volume, sales were on par with last year, but in value terms, we've seen a remarkable growth of 35-40 per cent."

A major highlight this season has been the soaring popularity of silver, with sales nearly doubling as consumers shifted focus towards more affordable options amid rising gold prices.

The extended Dhanteras celebration--spread over two days and coinciding with the weekend--provided a perfect boost to footfalls and sales, further amplified by the Diwali and Bhai Dooj festivities that follow. -- ANI

