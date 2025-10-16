HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
K'taka to curb RSS activities in public, govt spaces

Thu, 16 October 2025
17:45
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to bring rules to check RSS activities from taking out march on the roads or holding events in government places. 

The decision was taken based on Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS activities and its affiliated organisations. 

"The rules we want to bring is regarding public places, government schools, colleges, government premises, government owned institutions and aided institutions. We will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home department, Law Department, and the Education Department to frame a new rule. In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," the minister told reporters after the cabinet meeting. 

"We cannot control any organisation, but from now on you cannot do whatever you want in public places or roads. Whatever you have to do, it has to be done after seeking the government's permission," he said. -- PTI

