Cop probing Haryana cop case also dies by suicide

Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of Y Puran Kumar





Sandeep Kumar, posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, was investigating a corruption case against Y Puran Kumar. He said in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for "truth".





Sandeep Kumar shot himself dead with his service revolver in a field in Rohtak. He left behind a video and a three-page suicide note. Sandeep Kumar has alleged that Y Puran Kumar was a "corrupt cop" and died by suicide when he feared that his alleged corruption would be exposed.





He also alleged that the IPS officer hijacked the system using the caste discrimination issue. The cop has said in his suicide note that Y Puran Kumar was transferred after allegations of corruption came to light.





Sandeep Kumar, it is learnt, caught Y Puran Kumar's gunman taking a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe from a liquor contractor. The contractor had met Y Puran Kumar after a gangster threatened him. When allegations of bribery came to light, the IPS officer tried to give it a caste colour and died by suicide.





In a video message recorded before his death, Sandeep Kumar said that after YS Puran Kumar was posted in the Rohtak range, he started replacing honest police officers with corrupt officers. "These people blocked files, called petitioners and mentally tortured them by asking for money. Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers," he alleged.

In a big twist amid the investigation into Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide, another police officer died by suicide today after levelling serious allegations against him, reports NDTV.