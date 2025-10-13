CPI(ML)L to give Sushant Singh Rajput's sister ticket

14:38

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020





Divya, an activist associated with the AISA, the CPI(ML)L's student wing, has confirmed that she will contest the polls.





"Divya will file her nomination papers on October 15 to contest the polls as a CPI(ML)L candidate," a CPI(ML)L leader said.





Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.





-- MI Khan in Patna

The CPI (ML)L -- a constituent of the Opposition Mahagathbandan -- will field Divya Gautam, the sister of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from the Digha assembly constituency in Patna district.