CPI(ML)L to give Sushant Singh Rajput's sister ticket

Mon, 13 October 2025
Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020
The CPI (ML)L -- a constituent of the Opposition Mahagathbandan -- will field Divya Gautam, the sister of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from the Digha assembly constituency in Patna district.

Divya, an activist associated with the AISA, the CPI(ML)L's student wing, has confirmed that she will contest the polls.

"Divya will file her nomination papers on October 15 to contest the polls as a CPI(ML)L candidate," a CPI(ML)L leader said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

-- MI Khan in Patna

