UP CM is infiltrator, should be sent back to Uttarakhand: Akhilesh

Sun, 12 October 2025
16:16
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav/File image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath an "infiltrator" and said that he should be sent back to Uttarakhand. Speaking to reporters at the Lohia Park in Lucknow on Sunday, on the death anniversary of Ram Manohar Lohia, Yadav said that the BJP has fake statistics. 

"If one is to believe their statistics, they would be lost."    

"People who are giving the statistics of exodus... We also have intruders in UP. The chief minister is from Uttarakhand. We want him to be sent to Uttarakhand. He is not the only infiltrator; he is also an infiltrator from the ideological point of view," Yadav claimed. 

Yadav added, " He (Adityanath) was not a member of the BJP; he was a member of another (party). So, when will these infiltrators be removed?" Yadav's remarks come days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that some political parties were treating infiltrators as a vote bank and questioned why infiltration does not take place along the Gujarat and Rajasthan borders. -- PTI

