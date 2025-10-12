HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar polls: JD-U, BJP to contest 101 seats each

Sun, 12 October 2025
Share:
19:03
image
The BJP and the JD-U will each contest on 101 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats, Union minister and BJP's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Sunday. 

In a post on X as the meeting of the BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, started, Pradhan said Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha will field their candidates on six seats each. 

He claimed all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have completed the seat-distribution exercise in a cordial manner. 

He said, "Leaders and workers of all NDA parties welcome this with happiness. Bihar is ready for another NDA government." 

The announcement followed days of negotiations involving senior BJP leadership and their allies except the JD(U), which had reached an understanding with the principal NDA party earlier. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar polls: JD-U, BJP to contest 101 seats each
LIVE! Bihar polls: JD-U, BJP to contest 101 seats each

BJP, JD-U to contest 101 seats each in Bihar polls
BJP, JD-U to contest 101 seats each in Bihar polls

The BJP and JD(U) will each contest on 101 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, while the LJP will field candidates on 29 seats. Other NDA partners will contest on fewer seats.

Border clash: 58 Pak soldiers killed, 19 Afghan posts seized
Border clash: 58 Pak soldiers killed, 19 Afghan posts seized

Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and "terrorist hideouts" in response to alleged attacks by Afghan forces. Kabul claims significant Pakistani casualties. Tensions escalate following repeated attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban...

Infiltration concerns: BSF on LoC vigil ahead of winter
Infiltration concerns: BSF on LoC vigil ahead of winter

The Border Security Force (BSF) has increased its vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir due to intelligence reports suggesting increased infiltration attempts from across the border ahead of the winter season.

Malala reveals how marijuana use unlocked Taliban trauma
Malala reveals how marijuana use unlocked Taliban trauma

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai reveals her mental health struggles after a marijuana session triggered flashbacks of her attack by the Taliban. She discusses anxiety, panic attacks, and her journey to seek therapy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO