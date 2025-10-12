Bihar polls: JD-U, BJP to contest 101 seats each

19:03





In a post on X as the meeting of the BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, started, Pradhan said Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha will field their candidates on six seats each.





He claimed all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have completed the seat-distribution exercise in a cordial manner.





He said, "Leaders and workers of all NDA parties welcome this with happiness. Bihar is ready for another NDA government."





The announcement followed days of negotiations involving senior BJP leadership and their allies except the JD(U), which had reached an understanding with the principal NDA party earlier. -- PTI

