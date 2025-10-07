Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 88.78 against US dollar

19:47





The domestic currency traded in a tight range as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines amid uncertainties over global trade, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened with a marginal gain at 88.72 against the US dollar and touched the intra-day low of 88.79 and a high of 88.79 before ending the session at 88.78 (provisional), registering a loss of 4 paise from its previous closing level.





On Monday, the rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 88.74 against the US dollar. -- PTI

