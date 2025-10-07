HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 88.78 against US dollar

Tue, 07 October 2025
19:47
The rupee fell 4 paise to close at 88.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong American currency overseas and unabated foreign capital outflows. 

The domestic currency traded in a tight range as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines amid uncertainties over global trade, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened with a marginal gain at 88.72 against the US dollar and touched the intra-day low of 88.79 and a high of 88.79 before ending the session at 88.78 (provisional), registering a loss of 4 paise from its previous closing level. 

On Monday, the rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 88.74 against the US dollar. -- PTI

