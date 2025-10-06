HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India to send multi-party delegations to UNGA

Mon, 06 October 2025
Two multi-party delegations of parliamentarians headed by BJP MPs P P Chaudhary and Daggubati Purandeswari will be representing India at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The first group, headed by Chaudhary, will be in New York between October 8 and October 14, while the other group will be there from October 27.

An MP said these are "non-official" delegations as they do not strictly represent the State and are more of representatives of the Indian democracy and its united stand on a host of issues.

The delegation led by Chaudhary includes Anil Baluni, Nishikant Dubey and Ujjwal Nikam of the BJP, Vivek Tankha and Kumari Selja of the Congress, Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai and RSP's N K Premachandran, among others. 

It has a total of 15 MPs, officials said.

The other delegation includes V D Sharma, Dilip Saikia, Rekha Sharma of the BJP, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, DMK's P Wilson, TMC(M)'s G K Vasan and AAP's Sandeep Kumar Pathak, among others. -- PTI

