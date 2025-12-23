HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Protest over B'desh lynching: VHP activists detained

Tue, 23 December 2025
15:13
The Delhi Police detained protesting members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations near the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital on Tuesday. The protest was staged against the recent mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, and called for strict action against targeted atrocities in Bangladesh. 
 
A swarm of demonstrators gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission to protest against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. 
 
After the protesters clashed with the heavy security deployed at the scene, the situation became chaotic. They pushed the barricades and tried to enter the building. 
 
 Police took action to control the angry crowd and detained the protesting members from the Hindu organisations. The crowd chanted "Jai Shree Ram" as the police put them inside a bus.
 
Sentiments against the Bangladesh Interim government exploded as the figures of Muhammad Yunus and the country's flag were burned, and slogans against the Bangladesh government were heard all around. 
 
One protestor called for extreme measures against Bangladesh. 
 
"They killed a Hindu man. Did we ever do something to them? I urge the government to attack Bangladesh as soon as possible. We are ready to put our lives on the line", she said. 
 
Another demonstrator emphasised that this is the country of the dieties and Hindu lives are in danger. 
 
"Hindus are being killed. This country belongs to Lord Ram. This country belongs to Lord Krishna. We don't kill anyone here, but the dignity of our sisters and daughters is in danger", he stated. 
 
A protestor stated that Bangladesh became liberated because of Indian Troops. He drew parallels between Bangladesh and Pakistan by comparing the violence against Hindus. 
 
"In 1971, Bangladesh became independent because of us and around 500 thousands of our army troops were martyred in a fight with Pakistan. Now, the same Bangladesh is acting similarly to Pakistan," he claimed. 

