HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

This Kanpur temple opens only on Dussehra

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
18:26
The temple dedicated to Ravan in Kanpur, UP/ANI Photo
The temple dedicated to Ravan in Kanpur, UP/ANI Photo
In a unique tradition, a temple in Kanpur's Shivala area dedicated to Ravan, the demon king from the Ramayan, opens its doors to devotees only once a year on Vijaya Dashami. 

Worshippers offer prayers at the temple from 6 am till 8:30 pm, just before effigies of Ravan are consigned to flames across the city to mark his defeat by Lord Ram, a symbolism for the victory of good over evil. 

"Devotees light mustard-oil diya here and women offer torai (ridge gourd) flowers for marital blessings. In the morning, we celebrate Ravan's birthday. At night, Lord Ram grants him salvation and Ravan departs for Vaikunth Dham (heaven)," priest Chandan Maurya said. 

Locals said thousands of people visit the temple on Vijaya Dashami, paying respect to the very figure who, by evening, is symbolically destroyed through the burning of effigies. 

"It is not Ravan himself who is burned, but his effigy. The reason is that he gained great power and wisdom and ruled over the world, but he misused those qualities. He became egoistic and when someone becomes egoistic, it leads to wrongdoing," a devotee, Rajinder Gupta, said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B.Tech student found hanging in IIT-Kanpur hostel room
LIVE! B.Tech student found hanging in IIT-Kanpur hostel room

PIX: KL Rahul shines as Siraj, Bumrah tear through WI
PIX: KL Rahul shines as Siraj, Bumrah tear through WI

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

Trump admin to back Ukraine missile strikes on Russia?
Trump admin to back Ukraine missile strikes on Russia?

Trump has approved sharing targeting data with Ukrainians as the administration weighs sending powerful weapons, the news outlet reported on Wednesday (local time).

High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet suspended
High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet suspended

Security has been increased across four districts in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division for Dussehra, with internet services suspended in Bareilly district for 48 hours to prevent the spread of rumors and maintain public order.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report

Singapore police clarify that musician Zubeen Garg died after swimming off Singapore Island, not scuba diving. An autopsy report has been shared with the Indian High Commission, and foul play has been ruled out.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV