HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo issues travel advisory as fog disrupts flight ops

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
12:59
image
IndiGo on Sunday issued a travel advisory warning passengers about flight disruptions caused by dense fog and low visibility over Bangalore and Amritsar. 
 
The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and providing full support to ensure safe and smooth travel for its passengers.
 
In its advisory, IndiGo stated, "Low visibility and fog over #Bangalore and #Amritsar have impacted flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly." 
 
The advisory urged travellers to stay up to date on their flight status via the airline's official channels. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," the advisory further read.
 
"Here's hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," it added.
 
 Meanwhile, West Bengal's Bagdogra Airport also reported that flights to and from the city may be affected due to dense fog. Authorities said conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours and advised passengers to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. 
 
A statement from Bagdogra Airport read, "Due to dense fog and low visibility, flights to and from Bagdogra may be affected. Conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."
 
Earlier on Sunday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory noting that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. 
 
Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details
Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details

"There is no increase in the monthly season tickets of suburban trains and up to 215 km travel in ordinary class of other trains," officials said adding that the increase in fare will fetch 600 crores to the Railways till March 31, 2026.

LIVE! Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed
LIVE! Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed

10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India
Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday issued an advisory warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh
Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh

Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO