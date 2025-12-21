Understanding RSS through BJP lens is a mistake: Bhagwat

12:40

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that attempting to understand the organisation through comparisons or political lenses often leads to misunderstandings.

While addressing the RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' programme in Kolkata, Bhagwat said that viewing the RSS merely as another service organisation would be incorrect. "If you want to understand the 'Sangh', making comparisons will lead to misunderstandings. If you consider the 'sangh' to be just another service organisation, you'll be mistaken," he said.

"Many people have a tendency to understand the 'sangh' through the lens of the BJP, which is a huge mistake," Bhagwat said.

Earlier, the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Prabuddha Nagarik Sammelan (Conference of Enlightened Citizens) was held on Friday from 10 am at the Uttar Banga Marwari Bhavan, Siliguri. The day-long conference is being organised by the RSS Uttar Banga Prant.

Titled "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: A Journey of 100 Years", the Sammelan witnessed the participation of over a hundred enlightened citizens representing diverse sections of society from eight districts of North Bengal, along with participants from the neighbouring state of Sikkim. RSS Chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The programme was attended by senior citizens, retired government officials, academicians, doctors, advocates, eminent businesspersons, artists, poets, writers, sportspersons, members of various social and religious non-governmental organisations, select media representatives, and other socially prominent citizens of Siliguri.

Earlier, while addressing a Youth Conference held on Thursday, Bhagwat elaborated on the historical evolution and progressive development of the RSS over the past century.