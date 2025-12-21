HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Understanding RSS through BJP lens is a mistake: Bhagwat

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
12:40
image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that attempting to understand the organisation through comparisons or political lenses often leads to misunderstandings.
 
While addressing the RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' programme in Kolkata, Bhagwat said that viewing the RSS merely as another service organisation would be incorrect. "If you want to understand the 'Sangh', making comparisons will lead to misunderstandings. If you consider the 'sangh' to be just another service organisation, you'll be mistaken," he said.
 
Bhagwat also cautioned against linking the RSS solely with the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

"Many people have a tendency to understand the 'sangh' through the lens of the BJP, which is a huge mistake," Bhagwat said.
 
Earlier, the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Prabuddha Nagarik Sammelan (Conference of Enlightened Citizens) was held on Friday from 10 am at the Uttar Banga Marwari Bhavan, Siliguri. The day-long conference is being organised by the RSS Uttar Banga Prant.
 
Titled "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: A Journey of 100 Years", the Sammelan witnessed the participation of over a hundred enlightened citizens representing diverse sections of society from eight districts of North Bengal, along with participants from the neighbouring state of Sikkim. RSS Chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat graced the occasion as the chief guest.
 
The programme was attended by senior citizens, retired government officials, academicians, doctors, advocates, eminent businesspersons, artists, poets, writers, sportspersons, members of various social and religious non-governmental organisations, select media representatives, and other socially prominent citizens of Siliguri.
 
Earlier, while addressing a Youth Conference held on Thursday, Bhagwat elaborated on the historical evolution and progressive development of the RSS over the past century.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Imran Khan calls for protests after 17-year jail sentence
LIVE! Imran Khan calls for protests after 17-year jail sentence

Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India
Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday issued an advisory warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh
Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh

Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi,...

Modi holds 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Brahmaputra cruise
Modi holds 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Brahmaputra cruise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students on a cruise ship on the Brahmaputra River during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on the second day of his Assam visit.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO