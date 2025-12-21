HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 10,601-cr fertiliser plant in Assam

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
13:42
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL) will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, and the project is scheduled for commissioning in 2030.

In July this year, AVFCCL was incorporated at Namrup in Dibrugarh district. A new plant within the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL) was approved by the Union Cabinet in March this year.

AVFCCL is a joint venture among the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) and BVFCL. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details
Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details

"There is no increase in the monthly season tickets of suburban trains and up to 215 km travel in ordinary class of other trains," officials said adding that the increase in fare will fetch 600 crores to the Railways till March 31, 2026.

LIVE! Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed
LIVE! Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed

10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India
Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday issued an advisory warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh
Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh

Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO