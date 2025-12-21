HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
13:47
image
A total of 97 flights were cancelled and over 200  delayed due to low visibility conditions amid fog at the Delhi airport on Sunday.
   
An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport.
 
According to latest information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 200 flights were delayed and the average delay time was around 23 minutes for departures at the airport.
 
In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations are running smoothly.
 
DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.
 
Flight operations have been disrupted for the past many days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details
Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details

"There is no increase in the monthly season tickets of suburban trains and up to 215 km travel in ordinary class of other trains," officials said adding that the increase in fare will fetch 600 crores to the Railways till March 31, 2026.

LIVE! Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed
LIVE! Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed

10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India
Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday issued an advisory warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh
Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh

Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO