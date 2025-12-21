HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra civic polls: Counting of votes begins

Sun, 21 December 2025
Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began on Sunday.

The counting began at 10 am at centres across the state.

A turnout of 67.3 per cent was recorded in the polls of 263 local bodies held on December 2, while 47.04 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of the elections in 23 local bodies on Saturday, the State Election Commission said.

The final voter turnout figure will be shared later in the day, officials said.

Members and presidents of Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were elected unopposed, and the polls for the post of Jammer municipal president also remained a no-contest affair.

In some places, the ruling alliance partners, including the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, are contesting against each other.

The poll battle became multi-dimensional with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns, interspersed by 'friendly fights' among the alliances. -- PTI

