Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday issued an advisory warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.



Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.



To support passengers amid adverse weather conditions, the Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground help and guidance.



'The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority,' AAI said in a post on X.



The AAI also shared customer support contact numbers of major airlines to help passengers access real-time information on flight status. IndiGo passengers can contact 01244973838, while Air India has provided 011 6932 9333 for assistance. SpiceJet has listed +91 (0)124 4983410 and +91 (0)124 7101600, while Air India Express can be reached at +91 124 443 5600 and +91 124 693 5600. Akasa Air has shared its customer support number as 9606112131, and Alliance Air passengers may contact 044-35113511 for flight-related queries.



The advisory comes amid ongoing fog in northern cities, with similar warnings issued in recent days as dense fog has persisted, reducing visibility and prompting low-visibility procedures at major airports.



Meanwhile, Delhi airport's passenger travel advisory, issued at 8 am earlier today, confirmed that flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport are running smoothly without disruptions.



'Flight operations at Delhi Airport are operating seamlessly,' the advisory said.



Passengers have been advised to stay connected with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and any operational changes.



'We wish all our passengers a pleasant and hassle-free journey!' the advisory added. -- ANI