HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
10:34
image
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday issued an advisory warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.

'Fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities,' the AAI advisory said.

To support passengers amid adverse weather conditions, the Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground help and guidance.

'The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority,' AAI said in a post on X.

The AAI also shared customer support contact numbers of major airlines to help passengers access real-time information on flight status. IndiGo passengers can contact 01244973838, while Air India has provided 011 6932 9333 for assistance. SpiceJet has listed +91 (0)124 4983410 and +91 (0)124 7101600, while Air India Express can be reached at +91 124 443 5600 and +91 124 693 5600. Akasa Air has shared its customer support number as 9606112131, and Alliance Air passengers may contact 044-35113511 for flight-related queries.

The advisory comes amid ongoing fog in northern cities, with similar warnings issued in recent days as dense fog has persisted, reducing visibility and prompting low-visibility procedures at major airports.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport's passenger travel advisory, issued at 8 am earlier today, confirmed that flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport are running smoothly without disruptions.

'Flight operations at Delhi Airport are operating seamlessly,' the advisory said.

Passengers have been advised to stay connected with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and any operational changes.

'We wish all our passengers a pleasant and hassle-free journey!' the advisory added.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India
LIVE! Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India

10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh
Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh

Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi,...

PIX: Australia crush England by 82 runs to retain Ashes
PIX: Australia crush England by 82 runs to retain Ashes

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide on Sunday.

HC sets aside Sabarimala airport land acquisition process
HC sets aside Sabarimala airport land acquisition process

The Kerala high court has set aside crucial stages of the land acquisition process for the proposed Sabarimala greenfield airport, holding that the state failed to properly assess the minimum land actually required for the project.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO