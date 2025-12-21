Snow, rain in higher reaches of Kashmir as Chillai-Kalan checks in

10:20

The higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed snowfall and the plains rain on Sunday as 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period, brought much-needed respite for the people of the Valley after a prolonged dry spell.





Snowfall was reported from the Gulmarg tourist resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, where nearly two inches of snow has accumulated, officials said in Srinagar.





In the tourist resort of Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Kargil highway, snowfall began early Sunday morning and was going on till the last reports were received, the officials said.





Sadhna Top, the pass connecting the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control to the main Kashmir Valley, received moderate snowfall with six inches of snow accumulating since Saturday night.





Light rainfall began in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley overnight and was going on intermittently, the officials said.





The weather department has forecast increased snowfall and rain in the Valley over the next 48 hours. The precipitation in Kashmir ended a prolonged dry spell, which led to a spike in common ailments such as cough and cold, especially among children and the elderly.





The rain and snow on the first day of Chillai-Kalaan is locally seen as a good omen and a precursor to plenty of snow. A dry winter last year caused severe problems for the residents and the tourism players.





The Chillai-Kalaan (big cold) period will end on January 30. It will be followed by 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and 'Chillai-Bacha' (baby cold). -- PTI