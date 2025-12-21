Centre seeks report on death of elephants on railway tracks in Assam

13:48

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Centre has sought a report on the death of seven elephants after being hit by a train in Assam's Hojai district a day ago.





Yadav, the environment, forest and climate change minister, also said all states have been asked to monitor elephant movement along the railway tracks.





Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the Sundarbans in West Bengal, Yadav said, "The railway authorities have been directed to coordinate with the forest departments of states on elephant movement along the tracks."





He said coordination between loco pilots and forest officials is essential.

Seven elephants were killed, and one was injured, after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district early on Saturday.





Five coaches and the train's engine also derailed.





"The district magistrates have also been asked to keep forest departments updated on elephant movement along highways," the minister said. -- PTI