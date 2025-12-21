HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre seeks report on death of elephants on railway tracks in Assam

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
13:48
image
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Centre has sought a report on the death of seven elephants after being hit by a train in Assam's Hojai district a day ago. 

Yadav, the environment, forest and climate change minister, also said all states have been asked to monitor elephant movement along the railway tracks.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the Sundarbans in West Bengal, Yadav said, "The railway authorities have been directed to coordinate with the forest departments of states on elephant movement along the tracks."

He said coordination between loco pilots and forest officials is essential.
 
Seven elephants were killed, and one was injured, after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district early on Saturday.

Five coaches and the train's engine also derailed.

"The district magistrates have also been asked to keep forest departments updated on elephant movement along highways," the minister said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details
Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details

"There is no increase in the monthly season tickets of suburban trains and up to 215 km travel in ordinary class of other trains," officials said adding that the increase in fare will fetch 600 crores to the Railways till March 31, 2026.

LIVE! Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed
LIVE! Delhi fog: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed

10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
10 arrested for Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India
Fog disrupts flight ops across northern India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday issued an advisory warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh
Security beefed up at Indian mission in Bangladesh

Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO