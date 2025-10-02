HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manipur police rescue two abducted persons for ransom

Thu, 02 October 2025
The Manipur police rescued two persons who were abducted for ransom and arrested an accused involved in the crime from Thoubal district, an officer said on Thursday. 

The two abducted persons were rescued from a fish farm at Lilong Dolaithabi in Thoubal district on Wednesday. 

They were abducted for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, the police officer said. 

An accused identified as Mohammed Sultan Ahmed (25) was arrested from Waithou Pat area, near the fish farm, the police said. 

Five live cartridges were seized from the fish farm where the victims were kept confined. 

An investigation is in progress to arrest all other accused persons involved in the abduction, the police said. 

The police did not disclose any information regarding when the two persons were abducted. 

Meanwhile, the police arrested two main accused involved in arson and mob attack on security personnel on September 30 from Yumnam Patlou Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district. 

They are identified as Konjengbam Nanao (21) and Heikrujam Khamba Meitei (43), police said. -- PTI

