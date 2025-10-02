Cowardice at heart of RSS-BJP ideology, says Rahul Gandhi in Colombia

18:08





Citing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement about China that he made in 2023, Gandhi said that RSS' ideology is to "beat up weak people' and run away from those who are stronger than them."





This is the nature of BJP-RSS. If you notice a statement of the foreign minister, he said, 'China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?'At the heart of the ideology is cowardice,' Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said while addressing a gathering in an event at EIA University of Colombia.





He further cites an incident from Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's book, where the Hindutva ideologue writes, "he and his friends beat up a Muslim man and felt happy about it."





"In his book, Savarkar has written that once he and his few friends beat up a Muslim man, and they felt very happy that day. If five people beat up a single individual, which makes one of them happy, it is cowardice. This is RSS ideology, to beat weak people," he added. -- ANI

