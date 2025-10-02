HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra dies at 89

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
08:52
image
Renowned classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died early Thursday. He was 89. 
   
Family sources said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.  
 
The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time. 
 
According to sources, Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment. 
 
He is survived by three daughters and a son. His wife died four years ago. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Bumrah gets in the act now
1st Test Updates: Bumrah gets in the act now

LIVE! Mob attacks police convoy in Manipur's Chandel
LIVE! Mob attacks police convoy in Manipur's Chandel

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report

Singapore police clarify that musician Zubeen Garg died after swimming off Singapore Island, not scuba diving. An autopsy report has been shared with the Indian High Commission, and foul play has been ruled out.

Why the RSS was banned thrice in 100 years
Why the RSS was banned thrice in 100 years

A timeline of key events that shaped the RSS' journey, including the various highs and lows, as the organization approaches its 100th anniversary.

Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room
Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room

The Delhi Police on Wednesday took self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students of a private institute in New Delhi, to the campus for the second time and seized 'pornographic' material, a senior...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV