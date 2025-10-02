HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
B.Tech student found hanging in IIT-Kanpur hostel room

Thu, 02 October 2025
17:47
A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here was found dead in his hostel room, after other students complained about a foul smell, the police said on Thursday.

Dheeraj Saini (22) from Haryana, a final-year B.Tech student of electrical engineering, had not stepped out of his room no. 123 at Hostel-1. 

Other students alerted authorities about a foul smell emanating from his locked room on Wednesday.

A police team broke open the door and found Saini's body hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope, assistant commissioner of police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar said.

No suicide note was found, the police said.

Saini had told his sister only a few days ago that he would visit home in December.

The body was sent to the mortuary and the autopsy was supposed to be performed by Thursday evening, the ACP told PTI, adding that the cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

"If any complaint is lodged, further probe will be conducted," the officer said. -- PTI

