Student tied and hanged from tree for not doing homework

Vikas Khand, Education Officer, DC Lakda, said, "As soon as the DO (District Officer) got to know about this incident, he sent me here to investigate the matter as he was busy in a meeting. I came here to probe the matter. I will submit a report to the DO by 4 pm today. Appropriate action will be taken."





"The head of the organisation and the staff will be questioned. I have seen the video of the incident. I have communicated with the head, and he was apologising for the incident. But I said that the incident with the child will not be written off with a simple apology, an official complaint will be filed, and the District administration will handle the issue," he said.





Manager of Hanswahini Vidya Mandir, Subhash Shivhare, said, "I have given orders to suspend them (two teachers). I would say even though I have not currently communicated with the parties on this matter, that it was just a process of teaching a lesson to the student by instilling fear in him."





He added, "Nowadays, whether through parents, family, or school, children do not learn without the use of fear. I am sure that you all have children, and you would agree with me that nowadays, children are notorious and hybrid children are being born. So, to teach hybrid children, punishment is necessary."





In relation to alleged harassment by school teachers, an incident was also witnessed in Delhi, where a 16-year-old Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide.





The incident had sparked protests by students and parents in the national capital, who are demanding a thorough investigation and appropriate action against the teachers involved.





According to the FIR registered by Delhi Police on November 18, the student had repeatedly complained to his parents about the teachers' behaviour, but his appeals for intervention were ignored. -- ANI

